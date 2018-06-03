Decks cleared for  latest UAVs

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI:After coming under severe criticism for hiring Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) from private firms for surveillance and security related assignments, the Kerala Police have now decided to buy three UAVs of latest technology to spruce up security measures in the state.The Kerala Police have received approval from various government agencies, including National Security Guards (NSG) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), for proceeding with the proposal to buy the UAVs.

According to officers, a technical evaluation committee led by Inspector General (Internal Security) will monitor the tendering process for buying the UAVs at a cost of `45 lakh. The last date for submission of tender is on Friday. Top officers said the UAVs will have all the latest technological specifications, including thermal imaging, night sensors and high resolution digital zoom cameras capable of detecting human size target from a distance of 600 metres and above. “There have been suggestions from within the government agencies that the police should do away with the practice of hiring UAVs from private agencies for policing activities. We went for consultation with different government entities and got their approval before finalising the decision to buy the hi-tech UAVs,” said an officer.

The officers said the UAVs will also have latest technical features like GPS-enabled mapping, integarte with Google maps and capability to download maps automatically after specifying location through GPS coordinates.

The police found it necessary to use UAVs to closely monitor movement of pilgrims during Sabarimala season and also manage traffic in cities during special events and celebrations. Recently, the UAVs were used during Attukal Pongala and Sabarimala Makaravilakku for crowd management. “We will be using drones for riot control, protests and during hartals to closely monitor sensitive areas and trace anti-social elements,” the officers said.