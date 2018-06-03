Home States Kerala

‘Everyone responsible; need course correction’

Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said “as the leader of the opposition, I own up responsibility for the severe drubbing of the party in Chengannur,”.

Published: 03rd June 2018 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the ongoing political slugfest over the failure of the UDF candidate in Chengannur by-election in various forums, the senior leaders in the Congress come up with a course-correction strategy for the party, while criticising a section who targeted a few leaders over the failure.  

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said “as the leader of the opposition, I own up responsibility for the severe drubbing of the party in Chengannur,” he said. But the party workers should remember the Chengannur failure was the lone failure of the party in the last 12 years of the history of the bypolls in Kerala.

Addressing the KSU workers at the 61st foundation day celebrations of the KSU at KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, he said putting the responsibility on one or two persons is not tenable when everyone is equally responsible for the poor performance of the party.

There were no factional feud in the bypoll campaign in Chengannur and everyone unitedly faced the election. It is not fair to single out a person and attack him over the failure, he said, in an apparent reply to former KPCC chief V M Sudheeran, who criticised the leadership. He also accepted there were organisational shortcomings in the party and the need of the hour is to make the party fit after addressing the shortcomings. He also slammed social media campaigns by a section against the party. He made the comments in the presence of KSU leaders who overtly and covertly criticised the party functionaries.

Congress leader Oommen Chandy said a defeat is always a defeat and it is not fair to counter it by showing some statistics. Despite the good campaign, the party candidate failed in Chengannur and everyone has a responsibility for the defeat. The party will find the reasons for the failure and would go on a course-correction. Every party worker in the state should make this as an opportunity to introspect and express their opinions in appropriate party forums to strengthen the party, he said.

KPCC president M M Hassan who addressed the gathering said victory has a thousand fathers, but defeat is an orphan. The ongoing slugfest in social media suggests some leaders have no role in the poor performance of the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala UDF candidate Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 