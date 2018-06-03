Home States Kerala

Kevin P Joseph’s death due to drowning: Report

In a major development in the abduction and death of Kevin P Joseph, the Forensic authorities at Government Medical College hospital, Kottayam.

Published: 03rd June 2018 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Alphons Kannamthanam consoles Kevin’s mother on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major development in the abduction and death of Kevin P Joseph, the Forensic authorities at Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, on Saturday handed over primary report on the postmortem examination to the Special Investigation Team.

According to sources, report said “the postmortem finding is consistent with the fact the death was due to drowning. The final opinion is pending laboratory investigation results.”With the final opinion pending, SIT probing the case will have to wait till it arrives at conclusion.  However, it’s unlikely that there would be a change in the cause of the death, even if diatoms test results are out.

It could take two more weeks before the results of diatom test are out. An analysis of diatoms in bone marrow and drowning medium would ensure whether Kevin died in the same water from where his body was recovered.

In another development, Assistant Sub-Inspector T M Biju and police driver M N Ajaykumar, who were arrested for taking bribe from one of the accused in the case Syanu Chacko, got bail from Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Ettumanoor. The court rejected the custody application submitted by special investigation team (SIT) as well.

They were arrested on charges of extortion (IPC section 383) as they collected R2,000 from Shanu, brother of Kevin’s wife Neenu Chacko. The SIT arrested five more persons in connection with Kevin’s death late on Friday. Renish, and Fazal alias Appu, were taken into custody from Punalur by the Punalur police. They will be produced before the court on Sunday. With this, all the 14 accused in the case have been arrested by the investigation team. With the arrest of all the accused, the investigation team has arrived on a conclusion that Shanu Chacko, his father Chacko John and Shanu’s cousin Niyas organised and implemented the crime with the help of other accused.

Kannamthanam suggests CBI inquiry
Kottayam: Union Minister of State for IT and Tourism Alphons Kannamthanam, on Saturday visited the house of Kevin P Joseph. He consoled Kevin’s parents Joseph Jacob and M O Mary, and wife Neenu Chacko.Speaking to reporters after the visit, Kannanthanam said an inquiry by a CBI team would be better to dig out the truth behind Kevin’s death. “As per the information I received, not just an ASI, but several police officers including police superintendent are involved. But all these are unconfirmed reports. A CBI inquiry can clear out things,” he said.

Sakhare to file report to Behera
Kochi: Ernakulam Range Inspector General Vijay Sakhare is expected to submit a report soon to state police chief Lokanath Behera on the lapses committed by police officers in the Kevin murder case. It’s reliably learnt the report has cited lapses on the part of the Kottayam SP and Sub-Inspector and other police personnel of Gandhi Nagar police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kevin P Joseph Kottayam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 