Kevin P Joseph’s death due to drowning: Report

KOTTAYAM: In a major development in the abduction and death of Kevin P Joseph, the Forensic authorities at Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, on Saturday handed over primary report on the postmortem examination to the Special Investigation Team.

According to sources, report said “the postmortem finding is consistent with the fact the death was due to drowning. The final opinion is pending laboratory investigation results.”With the final opinion pending, SIT probing the case will have to wait till it arrives at conclusion. However, it’s unlikely that there would be a change in the cause of the death, even if diatoms test results are out.

It could take two more weeks before the results of diatom test are out. An analysis of diatoms in bone marrow and drowning medium would ensure whether Kevin died in the same water from where his body was recovered.

In another development, Assistant Sub-Inspector T M Biju and police driver M N Ajaykumar, who were arrested for taking bribe from one of the accused in the case Syanu Chacko, got bail from Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Ettumanoor. The court rejected the custody application submitted by special investigation team (SIT) as well.

They were arrested on charges of extortion (IPC section 383) as they collected R2,000 from Shanu, brother of Kevin’s wife Neenu Chacko. The SIT arrested five more persons in connection with Kevin’s death late on Friday. Renish, and Fazal alias Appu, were taken into custody from Punalur by the Punalur police. They will be produced before the court on Sunday. With this, all the 14 accused in the case have been arrested by the investigation team. With the arrest of all the accused, the investigation team has arrived on a conclusion that Shanu Chacko, his father Chacko John and Shanu’s cousin Niyas organised and implemented the crime with the help of other accused.

Kannamthanam suggests CBI inquiry

Kottayam: Union Minister of State for IT and Tourism Alphons Kannamthanam, on Saturday visited the house of Kevin P Joseph. He consoled Kevin’s parents Joseph Jacob and M O Mary, and wife Neenu Chacko.Speaking to reporters after the visit, Kannanthanam said an inquiry by a CBI team would be better to dig out the truth behind Kevin’s death. “As per the information I received, not just an ASI, but several police officers including police superintendent are involved. But all these are unconfirmed reports. A CBI inquiry can clear out things,” he said.

Sakhare to file report to Behera

Kochi: Ernakulam Range Inspector General Vijay Sakhare is expected to submit a report soon to state police chief Lokanath Behera on the lapses committed by police officers in the Kevin murder case. It’s reliably learnt the report has cited lapses on the part of the Kottayam SP and Sub-Inspector and other police personnel of Gandhi Nagar police station.