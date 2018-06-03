KLA from tomorrow: Saji Cheriyan to take oath

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The 14th Kerala Assembly which completed two years on Saturday has set a record of sorts with the number of meeting days, according to Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. “The 14th KLA met for 125 days as against the national average that ranges between 30 and 40 days. The annual average of the 14th KLA is 65 days as against its own previous average of 50 days,” he said.

More number of meeting days point to the transparency in the government’s functioning, said the Speaker. The 11th session of the 14th KLA will start on June 4 and end on 21, except 14 and 15. The session is fully dedicated to lawmaking and 17 ordinances will be considered. Saji Cheriyan, the LDF candidate who won the Chengannur bypoll, will swear in on Monday. The ceremony will be held after the question hour.