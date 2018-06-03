Home States Kerala

KPCC mouthpiece rebukes Congress leaders

In the wake of the humiliating defeat in the Chengannur bypoll, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) mouthpiece ‘Veekshanam’ on Saturday published an editorial rebuking the party leadership. 

Published: 03rd June 2018 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the humiliating defeat in the Chengannur bypoll, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) mouthpiece ‘Veekshanam’ on Saturday published an editorial rebuking the party leadership.The strongly-worded piece called for an overhaul of the organisational structure with a generational change in the leadership.After the editorial kicked up a storm in party circles, KPCC president M M Hassan stated that the piece did not reflect the party’s opinion. Hassan added that action will be taken against those responsible for publishing it.

Excerpts from the editorial

Leaders are only interested in the reconstitution of the KPCC and DCCs. Assembly and booth-level committees have almost become defunct. Leaders making trips to Delhi for “reconstitution” making tall claims and returning without gaining anything has been a regular phenomenon.At present, party reconstitution efforts remain like “Rameswarathe Kshouram” (shaving at Rameswaram) - a colloquial usage to describe half-finished works. The call to stamp out groupism in the party is a cheap and distorted tactic to earn applause. Diversity is the soul of democracy. Different points of view and space for expression are important requisites for internal democracy in the party. The Congress does not lose elections or gets weakened by groupism, but what breaks the back of the party is the elevation of incompetent persons as group heads.

Sycophants who stoop to any low to please leaders are the biggest curse of the party. The party will not succeed until it has efficient leaders and workers right from the booth level.The leadership of the party should be transferred to a generation that is contemporary and having political responsibility, intellect and fighting spirit. The party should become an organisation of small and big leaders with a clean image who are accountable and transparent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chengannur bypoll Kerala Veekshanam congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 