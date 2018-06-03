‘Kummanam will be an asset to Mizoram’

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Terming the campaign launched by some political parties and NGOs in Mizoram to “drive out radical Hindu Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan” as unfortunate, Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam said the former BJP state president will be an asset to Mizoram.

“Kummanam Rajasekharan is a wonderful human being. He is a good administrator and honest person. In my opinion, such people should be posted as governors. He is going to be a great asset to the Northeastern state,” Kannanthanam told Express on the sidelines of a book release function in Kochi on Saturday. He said some people have launched the campaign against Kummanam since they don’t like him. “This is the problem with the social media. If you don’t like a person you start a campaign against him on social media platform. These people don’t even know him,” he said.

The People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) has launched a campaign demanding the removal of Kummanam. It appealed to all church organisations, political parties, NGOs and the people at large to join the campaign to oust the Governor. The PRISM alleges Kummanam is known for his anti-secular stand and he is a hardcore member of the RSS, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Hindu Aikya Vedi.