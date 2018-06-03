New health insurance scheme on the anvil; six-member panel constituted

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Accelerating the commissioning of a brand new health insurance scheme, the state government has constituted a six-member committee to work out the procedures and cost to be covered under the said scheme.The committee, headed by Dr D Narayana, director, Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation, has members drawn from Directorate of Medical Education, Directorate of Health Services, Comprehensive Health Insurance Agency of Kerala and Karunya Benevolent Fund.

It is learnt the new scheme envisages to bring more beneficiaries under health insurance and promises to provide them with better medical insurance cover.Health secretary Rajeev Sadanandan said the scheme will be chalked out in a manner that it merges the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna/Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme-Plus (RSBY/CHIS Plus) and Karunya scheme.

It will also incorporate the Ayushman Bharat -National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) programme, which was proposed in the Union Budget 2018-19 and is expected to be rolled out in October.

“In this endeavour, we will modify the AB-NHPM is a manner it suits the interests of the state. We will incorporate whatever benefits the AB-NHPM can offer,” said Rajeev. He said though provisions like providing secondary and tertiary coverage up to `5 lakh is going to help a good number of people it is feared a large section of families might also get excluded if one goes with the eligibility criteria listed under AB-NHPM.

At the same time, it is learnt an integrated implementation mechanism will be developed to roll out the new insurance scheme as the Department of Health and Family Welfare will be designated as the nodal department for it and the departments of Labour and Lottery will be asked to implement the scheme at the field level.

“The scheme will utilise the resources being generated from the Karunya Lottery Scheme. Also, the six-member committee will work out the approximate financial commitment of the state government towards the scheme,” said an officer with the Directorate of Health Services.

Sources said the government decided to formulate a new health insurance scheme after the finding there was considerable overlap between RSBY/CHIS Plus and Karunya scheme in terms of coverage, benefit package and delivery of services.