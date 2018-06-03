Home States Kerala

New health insurance scheme on the anvil; six-member panel constituted

Accelerating the commissioning of a brand new health insurance scheme, the state government has constituted a six-member committee to work out the procedures and cost to be covered under the said sche

Published: 03rd June 2018 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Accelerating the commissioning of a brand new health insurance scheme, the state government has constituted a six-member committee to work out the procedures and cost to be covered under the said scheme.The committee, headed by Dr D Narayana, director, Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation, has members drawn from Directorate of Medical Education, Directorate of Health Services, Comprehensive Health Insurance Agency of Kerala and Karunya Benevolent Fund.

It is learnt the new scheme envisages to bring more beneficiaries under health insurance and promises to provide them with better medical insurance cover.Health secretary Rajeev Sadanandan said the scheme will be chalked out in a manner that it merges the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna/Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme-Plus (RSBY/CHIS Plus) and Karunya scheme.

It will also incorporate the Ayushman Bharat -National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) programme, which was proposed in the Union Budget 2018-19 and is expected to be rolled out in October.
“In this endeavour, we will modify the AB-NHPM is a manner it suits the interests of the state. We will incorporate whatever benefits the AB-NHPM can offer,” said Rajeev.  He said though provisions like providing secondary and tertiary coverage up to `5 lakh is going to help a good number of people it is feared a large section of families might also get excluded if one goes with the eligibility criteria listed under AB-NHPM.

At the same time, it is learnt an integrated implementation mechanism will be developed to roll out the new insurance scheme as the Department of Health and Family Welfare will be designated as the nodal department for it and the departments of Labour and Lottery will be asked to implement the scheme at the field level.

“The scheme will utilise the resources being generated from the Karunya Lottery Scheme. Also, the six-member committee will work out the approximate financial commitment of the state government towards the scheme,” said an officer with the Directorate of Health Services.

Sources said the government decided to formulate a new health insurance  scheme after the finding there was considerable overlap between RSBY/CHIS Plus and Karunya scheme in terms of coverage, benefit package and delivery of services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 