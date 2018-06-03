Home States Kerala

One more patient dies at MCH, but Nipah ruled out

A day after two patients were reported as recovering from Nipah infection, another patient, who was under observation at Kozhikode Medical College for similar symptoms, died on Saturday.

Published: 03rd June 2018 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A day after two patients were reported as recovering from Nipah infection, another patient, who was under observation at Kozhikode Medical College for similar symptoms, died on Saturday. The deceased is Roja, 39, a native of Thalassery. However, authorities have not attributed the death to Nipah.
Officers said Roja was not infected by Nipah but displayed similar symptoms. Health Minister K K Shylaja said Roja was initially admitted to the Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur. “The doctors there sent her body fluid samples to the Manipal Centre for Virus Research and the results came out negative. We are yet to identify her cause of death,” she said.

Shylaja told reporters the infection rate was under control but people needed to be careful. “We are strictly maintaining our contact list. They are being properly monitored. The second wave of the disease is also under control,” she said. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Sadanandan said the ‘monoclonal antibody’ remedy from Australia reached Kochi on Saturday and was being brought to Kozhikode.

“However, the antibody will not be used as there aren’t any Nipah positive patients at present. Two patients under treatment are now known to have been devoid of the infection. So, there is no need to administer the antibody to them,” he said.

The antibody is being brought to Kozhikode under the condition it will be unpacked and administered to patients only under the presence and monitoring of designated officers from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). “A team of ICMR officers will come on Monday,” Sadanandan said.

As on Saturday, the Nipah death toll was 16. Officials are tracking a contact list of 2,004 people which is likely to go higher. Also, 29 patients are under observation in Medical College of which 13 were admitted on Saturday. Meanwhile, eight more test results were availed on Saturday and all were negative, said Director of Health Services Dr R L Saritha. With this, the department has received test results of 201 samples.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 