P Rajeev to helm CPM mouthpiece

CPM state secretariat member P Rajeev has been named the chief editor of party mouthpiece ‘Deshabhimani’.

Published: 03rd June 2018 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:CPM state secretariat member P Rajeev has been named the chief editor of party mouthpiece ‘Deshabhimani’.The decision was taken at the two-day state committee meeting that began here on Saturday. Rajeev took over charge on Saturday from state secretariat member M V Govindan.At the recent 22nd party congress in Hyderebad, Govindan was elevated to the central committee. It’s in this backdrop that Rajeev, who was inducted into the state secretariat last month, was selected.

