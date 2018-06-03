Rahul calls senior Congress leaders to Delhi for talks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Even as unrest is brewing within the Congress over the Chengannur debacle, the party central leadership has initiated steps for a course correction including total reshuffle in the state unit. Senior leaders from the state have been called to Delhi to hold discussions with Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The AICC chief has directed senior leader Oommen Chandy, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president M M Hassan to come to Delhi on June 6 and 7. There are indications that new PCC chief would be announced by mid-June.

Rahul Gandhi, who’s currently abroad, will come back to the national capital by June 5. In the next two days he will hold discussions with Kerala leaders on what went wrong in Chengannur.Zeroing in on a new KPCC president would be the primary agenda of the meeting. The names of K Sudhakaran, K V Thomas and Mullappally Ramachandran have been doing the rounds for some time.

Meanwhile, demands for a generational shift and more opportunities for youngsters are also on. Finalising the UDF candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat from the state and decision on a new UDF convener may also come up during discussions.

Close on the heels of Chengannur defeat, the party had witnessed major in-fighting with leaders like V M Sudheeran coming out in the open blaming factionalism in the party for the failure.