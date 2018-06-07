Rajya Sabha is a new place for me, but I will be a good student: CPI candidate Binoy Viswam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when there are obvious efforts to undermine the Constitution, the Left will try to defend constitutional values. With the anxiety of Fascist threats looming large over people’s heads, the fight to defend India’s secular and democratic values will be of utmost priority, said CPI central secretariat member Binoy Viswam, who is all set to enter the Rajya Sabha from the state.

At the threshold of a new parliamentary career, he hoped his 10-year experience as a legislator coupled with his ministerial experience, in addition to working with the World Federation of Democratic Youth as its vice-president would be helpful in his new innings in the Rajya Sabha. On Tuesday, the CPI national leadership accepted the state executive’s decision naming Binoy as the party’s Rajya Sabha candidate.

“In Parliament, the Communists will be the voice of the voiceless. We may be small in number, but we will be at the forefront in defending our Constitution,” said Binoy. “I have come from among the people and the experiences thus gained will be my biggest asset. Parliament is a new place for me, but I am prepared to be a good student. I represent the Left front, which I believe is the lighthouse of the country both today and tomorrow,” he said.