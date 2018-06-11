Home States Kerala

Short-film director Indira passes away; cremation today

Indira, the director of the acclaimed short-film ‘Catharsis’ which deals with the political killings in Kannur, breathed her last in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indira, the director of the acclaimed short-film ‘Catharsis’ which deals with the political killings in Kannur, breathed her last in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. She was 53. Indira was battling lung-related diseases and finally succumbed to it at the Government Medical College Hospital. The cremation will be held at the Santhi Kavadam on Monday at 10:30 am.

It was in 2017 that Indira created ripples with her short-film ‘Catharsis.’ The movie received good reception and went on to bag the special jury award for the best short film at the 5th edition of the National Documentary and Short Film Festival (NDSF) held in Thrissur.

The film also won the award for the ‘best director of cinematography’ at the fest. It was also selected in the competition category of the Mumbai International Film Festival of India. Indira who hailed from Tirur, Malappuram, had made Thiruvananthapuram her home two decades ago, having shifted base to create movies. Although Indira’s foray into the industry occurred years ago, it was with the 35-minute short film ‘Catharsis’ that she etched herself a place.

Indira who studied at the Southern Film Institute in the city, has assisted filmmakers such as Surasu, Ali Akbar and P A Backer and was also an associate of film editor Bina Paul. She was also the associate director of the movie A A Aziz’s ‘Athyunnathangalil Koodaram Panithavar’ and assistant director of Lenin Rajendran’s ‘Kulam’. Indira is survived by her sister Sathyabhama and brothers Madhu, Unnikrishnan and Ravi.

