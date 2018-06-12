Home States Kerala

Smriti Irani seeks suggestions from writer and thantri

In an attempt to woo prominent persons in Kerala society to the BJP, Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani met Malayalam writer and critic M K Sanu and Sabarimala high priest (thantri) Kandararu Ra

Union Minister Smriti Irani chats with writer M K Sanu at his house in Kochi on Monday as part of the ‘Janasampark’ programme | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:In an attempt to woo prominent persons in Kerala society to the BJP, Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani met Malayalam writer and critic M K Sanu and Sabarimala high priest (thantri) Kandararu Rajeevaru on Monday.

The minister arrived at the residence of Sanu in Kochi amidst heavy downpour along with V Muraleedharan MP at around 11.45 pm. She presented two pamphlets published by the government to Sanu and urged him to evaluate the performance of the Narendra Modi Government during the past four years. The minister requested him to give suggestions to improve and ensure better service to society. Irani said the Union Government has implemented two projects — Khadi Village and apiculture — at Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district for rural employment generation.

Sanu pointed out Aranmula is known for Aranmula Kannadi, a handmade metal-alloy mirror. The metal alchemy of the mirror is a closely guarded secret and is a proud heritage of Kerala, he said.While the minister did not discuss politics with him, he said he was not a staunch supporter of any political party and used to react independently to political developments on his discretion. Sanu said he was unhappy with the incidents of intolerance happening in the country.

Sanu’s wife Ratnamma and children Ranjith, Rekha, Geetha, Veena and Harris welcomed the minister and offered her lime juice and banana. Having refused to speak to the media, she later left for Chengannur to meet Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru. V Muraleedharan MP told reporters the minister had expressed a desire to meet Sanu as part of the ‘Jansampark’ programme of the Union Government. “We are meeting prominent personalities from various walks of life and seeking their suggestions on improving the performance of the government. The minister presented pamphlets detailing the achievements of the government and sought his suggestions on improving the performance of the government,” he said.

I strongly oppose intolerance: Sanu

Writer and critics M K Sanu told reporters he was against the incidence of intolerance in the society. “I told the minister I strongly opposed intolerance. She asked me to evaluate the performance of the government. I am not a die-hard politician and air my opinion on discretion,” he said. “Regarding the government’s policies, there are both positive and negative things. I don’t know whether intolerance is there in governance. But I strongly believe tolerance is the essence of our tradition and it needs to be protected. I am a person who respects and admires the rich heritage of the country,” the writer added.

