Young MLAs and KSU activists face the music

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The elder Congress leaders did not take power from their seniors by force, said KPCC president M M Hassan. “Instead, taking into consideration the strength and power of the KSU and the Youth Congress, the ‘old leaders’ of that time gave us opportunities,” said Hassan, speaking at a ceremony organised to felicitate veteran Congressman and former Forest Minister K P Viswanathan on the completion of over five decades of political life, here on Sunday.

Senior Congress leaders of the state were critical of the stand taken by the party’s young MLAs and KSU activists over the allocation of the Rajya Sabha seat to the KC(M) group, and made lightly-veiled attacks on the youth leaders.“Undisciplined ethics is like a soulless body,” said Hassan, adding that some evaluate seniors without understanding their uprightness.

He added in earlier years, young Congressmen were given the seats where failure was expected, but they won the seats by building a relationship with the public. Hassan also said though many leaders failed to step down with the same good image with which they assumed office, Viswanathan was an exception.

“Neither the KSU nor the Youth Congress had ever run behind power or designations,” said Vayalar Ravi MP who inaugurated the programme. Ravi said opportunities would come in search of talented people.

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy shared his guilt in accepting the resignation of Viswanathan, who resigned even without the Opposition demanding it. Chandy added it was from the lessons of Viswanathan’s experience, that he hesitated to accept resignations from ministers during his tenure as chief minister. Though Viswanathan faced allegations of corruption in connection with a sand oil extraction unit, he was acquitted of the charges later.