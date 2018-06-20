Kuttanad agri loan fraud: Fr Peelianickal arrested

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:Crime Branch arrested Fr Thomas Peelianickal, executive director of the Kuttanad Vikasana Samithi (KVS), an NGO, in connection with the agriculture loan fraud in Kuttanad on Tuesday.

DySP Vijayakumaran Nair, who leads the CB team, said the arrested would be produced before the Ramankari Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

“The CB team has registered around 12 cases of fraud and found misappropriation of funds by Fr Thomas. He has obtained bail in two cases, but he was arrested on six other cases filed against him. Co-accused in the case will also be taken into custody soon,” said Vijayakumaran Nair.

As many as 12 complaints were registered against KVS and its office bearers including Fr Thomas by members of various Nelkarshaka Samithis (group of rice cultivators) in various police stations in Kuttanad.