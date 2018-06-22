Home States Kerala

Sreedharan Pillai on course to be new state BJP president

Senior BJP leader P S Sreedharan Pillai is set to become the new president of state BJP. Sources indicated Pillai has got the backing of party national president Amit Shah. 

Published: 22nd June 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2018 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sreedharan Pillai ( Express Photo | Rajeev Prasad)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior BJP leader P S Sreedharan Pillai is set to become the new president of state BJP. Sources indicated Pillai has got the backing of party national president Amit Shah. A secret survey commissioned by Amit Shah using the services of a popular Malayalam news channel among the local populace found Pillai enjoyed the support of a majority of the people.

According to the survey, Pillai got 39.5 per cent support while O Rajagopal who came second got 20 per cent vote share and K Surendran 12 per cent. Amit Shah had also conducted a one-to-one meeting with former editor of Organiser R Balashankar who is presently the intellectual head of the BJP, on June 17 in New Delhi. 

Balashankar is a senior journalist based out of Delhi for the past four decades and is close to the top leadership of the BJP and it is learnt the party national president has taken his view also regarding the posting of Pillai. BJP national organising secretary and senior RSS pracharak Ramlal had also met Balashankar and elicited his views on the state BJP president. Balashankar and Pillai were together in the ABVP at Pandalam NSS college.

In the recent Prantheeya Karyakari Baitak held in Kozhikode, there were reports that a conclusion has arrived that the new president of the BJP should be a person who can present a proper picture of the party situation in Kerala. It is learnt the RSS Prantha Karyavahak P Gopalankutty Master has categorically stated “The other side of Kerala BJP has not been presented in Delhi,” sources indicated. This is in oblique reference to V Muraleedharan who has been successful in presenting his side of the Kerala BJP politics in Delhi. 

Another factor which helped Sreedharan Pillai was the spirited fight he had put up at the recent Chengannur bypoll and the votes he procured amidst a three-cornered fight has indeed been appreciated by the central leadership. He is seen as a neutral face of BJP without aggressive posturing much to the likening of a heterogeneous plural society like Kerala. 

While the name of RSS pranthakaryavahak M Radhakrishnan was seriously considered for the post of president which Express had earlier reported, the national leadership of the RSS has taken a position that the Kerala BJP should have a leader from the party ranks itself. Also, Radhakrishnan is a senior RSS leader who is highly respected within the organisation and the RSS leadership cannot spare the services of such a leader to the BJP, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P S Sreedharan Pillai Kerala BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp