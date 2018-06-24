Government peddling lies to quell protests of endosulfan victims: Daya Bai

George Poikayil By

Express News Service

KASARGOD: People have started realising that the government's announcements and promises made to endosulfan victims are a bunch of lies, said social activist Daya Bai. To begin with, the administration should stop lying with the victims, she said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a meeting called to discuss the rehabilitation of the victims in Kasargod. The meeting, organised by Endosulfan Peeditha Janakeeya Munnani, was attended by people's representatives, social activists and affected families. "I know parents who have spent lakhs of rupees on the treatment of their son but could not save his life. What they are left with is huge debt and bank loans," she said.

The governments elected by the people should give importance to the interests of the people and they should not be taken for a ride with lies and deceit, she said, and added that the authorities should not force the victims to launch another round of agitation. Ambalathara Kunhikrishnan, convener of the Munnani, which organised the meet, said the officials sought funds for several projects such as building schools and roads, and even instruments and equipment for hospitals by citing that the district was affected by endosulfan.

"And yet, endosulfan victims were shabbily treated when they go these hospitals," he said. He cited the death of Anwaz (15), who recently died after the appendix burst. "He complained of stomach pain but was made to wait from morning till evening for a blood report at the District Hospital, before being sent to Pariyaram Medical College," he said. The three doctors consulted the boy at the District Hospital, but they did not diagnose the problem. "They did not even provide the boy with an ambulance," he said.

The government HAS claimed to have done many things to ensure justice for the endosulfan victims, but their problems are far from being solved. Kunhikrishnan said the specialist doctors called to identify endosulfan victims shortlisted 1,905 persons in April 2017. "But the officials cut short the list and they are not included in the final list, he said. "We will step up our campaign for the victims who are being denied their rights," he said.