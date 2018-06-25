Home States Kerala

Palai's St Joseph's Institute of Hotel Management into Limca book of records 

Apart from making into the Limca book of records, the students of the college also made it big at the recently concluded India Skill Submit-2018. 

Published: 25th June 2018 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

St.Joseph’s Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology

The 12 BHM students in action during their napkin folding attempt

By Nandalal
Online Desk

St.Joseph’s Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Palai entered into the Limca Book of records, as a team of 12 BHM (Bachelor in Hotel Management) students made 145 different napkin folds in 3 minutes, 37 seconds and 96 milliseconds. 

The function held at St.Francis Hall, SJCET, Palai on 13th of June 2018 was titled as ‘Servietten Falten’ which means ‘napkin folding’ in German and was judged by two Taj Malabar Cochin officials, General Manager Mr.Sibi.Mathew and L&D Manager Mrs.Reshmi Menon, along with Mr.Tojo M.Thomas, Joint RTO, Pala and Mr.George Sebastian, Assistant Director-Agriculture Department Pala.

The fifth semester students, namely Sam K.Eldhose, Prasanth, Jinsan Johnson, Jiss Scaria, Albin Benny, Tessy Philip, Mebin Varghese, Ebin Binoy, Josen Roy, Mathews Dawn Dennis, Don Scaria and Solomon P.Shajan had set 12 counters of varied napkin folds pertaining to themes such as Hat, Animals, Flowers, Leaves, Valentine, Buffet etc.

"It's a great achievement for us and I am really proud of my students for making it to the Limca books of records. It was a collective effort and the entire management was supportive since the training days. The team had undergone a 3-4 months intensive training. Our next aim is to make it into the Guinness World Records," says P. C. Georgekutty, the institute's principal.

Apart from entering into the Limca book of records, the students also made it big at the recently concluded India Skill Submit-2018, as they won both the first and second prize of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively.

"We believe that equal attention should be given to the academic and as well as to extracurricular activities which help in the overall development of the students. So students here spend a lot of time to build their other skills apart from academics," adds Georgekutty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pala Limca Book of Records Napkin folds India Skill Submit-2018 St Joseph's Institute of Hotel Management

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor