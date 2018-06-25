Palai's St Joseph's Institute of Hotel Management into Limca book of records 

Nandalal By

Online Desk

St.Joseph’s Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Palai entered into the Limca Book of records, as a team of 12 BHM (Bachelor in Hotel Management) students made 145 different napkin folds in 3 minutes, 37 seconds and 96 milliseconds.

The function held at St.Francis Hall, SJCET, Palai on 13th of June 2018 was titled as ‘Servietten Falten’ which means ‘napkin folding’ in German and was judged by two Taj Malabar Cochin officials, General Manager Mr.Sibi.Mathew and L&D Manager Mrs.Reshmi Menon, along with Mr.Tojo M.Thomas, Joint RTO, Pala and Mr.George Sebastian, Assistant Director-Agriculture Department Pala.

The fifth semester students, namely Sam K.Eldhose, Prasanth, Jinsan Johnson, Jiss Scaria, Albin Benny, Tessy Philip, Mebin Varghese, Ebin Binoy, Josen Roy, Mathews Dawn Dennis, Don Scaria and Solomon P.Shajan had set 12 counters of varied napkin folds pertaining to themes such as Hat, Animals, Flowers, Leaves, Valentine, Buffet etc.

"It's a great achievement for us and I am really proud of my students for making it to the Limca books of records. It was a collective effort and the entire management was supportive since the training days. The team had undergone a 3-4 months intensive training. Our next aim is to make it into the Guinness World Records," says P. C. Georgekutty, the institute's principal.

Apart from entering into the Limca book of records, the students also made it big at the recently concluded India Skill Submit-2018, as they won both the first and second prize of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively.

"We believe that equal attention should be given to the academic and as well as to extracurricular activities which help in the overall development of the students. So students here spend a lot of time to build their other skills apart from academics," adds Georgekutty.