Kerala custodial death: Government trying to derail probe, alleges BJP

The BJP Ernakulam District Committee on Wednesday accused the state government of attempting to derail the investigation into the custodial death of Varapuzha native Sreejith.

Published: 28th June 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2018 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The BJP Ernakulam District Committee on Wednesday accused the state government of attempting to derail the investigation into the custodial death of Varapuzha native Sreejith. N K Mohandas, BJP Ernakulam president, told reporters the government was yet to take a stand on handing over the investigation of the case to CBI, despite a petition filed before the High Court in this regard. He also wondered why former Ernakulam Rural SP A V George was not arraigned in the case.

“This shows the LDF Government wants to keep the CBI off the case. And though the Rural Tiger Force (RTF) which tortured Sreejith operated under George, he was not properly interrogated,” alleged Mohandas.It alleged Sreejith was taken into custody and tortured on the direction of the CPM local and area committees.

“After the death of Vasudevan, CPM announced a hartal and on the same day, Sreejith was taken into custody. The CPM local committee handed over a list of persons to be arrested to its area committee and it was forwarded to George. Sreejith was in the list even though he had nothing to do with Vasudevan’s death,” said Mohandas.

The BJP also demanded a CBI probe into the drowning of a person in Varapuzha last year. They alleged Mukundan, the deceased, was chased by RTF personnel. He jumped into the river fearing them and subsequently drowned, alleged the BJP which demanded Rs 10 lakh as compensation to Mukundan’s family. It said it will move the High Court demanding a CBI probe into the incident.

