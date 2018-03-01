THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Attukal Devi temple management has refuted allegations of exploiting young boys in the name of belief and tradition, saying DGP (prisons) R Sreelekha’s critical remarks against the Kuthiyottam ritual are highly condemnable.

In a statement, members of the temple trust said that they were not forcing anybody and it was only a ritual. They also pointed out that it was unbecoming of a DGP-rank officer to come out with a misleading statement, especially at a time when the annual Attukal pongala festival was progressing. The authorities added that there is a High Court directive that no one should interfere in the temple’s rituals and customs. It was on Tuesday that Sreelekha had kicked up a row by slamming the Kuthiyottam ritual involving children performed at the Attukal temple as part of the festival.

The DGP lashed out against the ritual on her personal blog titled ‘Time to stop this yearly crime in the name of faith!’ saying that the young boys are “tortured” and “put through rigorous mental and physical abuse for five days”.

“Boys from the age of 5 to 12 are made to wear just a loincloth, submerge in cold water thrice daily, eat measly morsels squatting on the floor and sleep on the bare temple ground. Causing physical and mental pain to children are offences under Sections 89, 319, 320, 349, 350, 351 of the IPC,” she said.

Sreelekha told Express she said she did not want to comment as it has already become a controversy. Sreelekha, who used to offer pongala every year, has decided not to do so this time in protest against the ritual.