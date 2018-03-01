BJP state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan breaks his hunger strike by drinking lime juice given by Bhagavan Kani from Agasthyamala in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Kummanam’s fast was to protest against the lynching of Adivasi youth Madhu | Manu R Mavelil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan has ended the 24-hour fast launched in protest against the murder of tribal youth Madhu, declaring that he will continue to fight tirelessly until the forest dwellers and tribals get their due rights.

Kummanam demanded the resignation of Tribal Welfare Minister A K Balan, sanctioning of solatium worth Rs 25 lakh for Madhu’s family and a government job for one of the family members.He also wanted the government to issue a white paper on the spending of funds allotted for tribal welfare.

He ended the fast in the presence of chieftains from tribal hamlets in the Thiruvananthapuram district.

From March 17 to 23, day and night protest will be organised at the constituency level.JRS leader C K Janu will lead a ‘hunger march’ at Palakkad. NDA coalition partners will also organise protests.

Nemom MLA O Rajagopal, Ayyappan Pillai, P K Krishnadas and other NDA leaders attended the function.