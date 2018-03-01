PALAKKAD: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will visit Attappadi on Friday to assess the situation following the death of tribal youth Madhu. He will chair a meeting of officers of various departments concerned with the welfare of the tribals at the KILA hall at Agali.

Meanwhile, Mavelikara MP Kodikunnil Suresh has said he will lead a march of Dalit and Adivasi organisations to the Integrated Tribal Development Project office in Agali on Friday demanding among other things the institution of a judicial probe into the death of Madhu, to bring out a white paper on how the funds used for tribal development has been spent in the past one decade and enhance the compensation to the family from the present Rs 10 lakh.