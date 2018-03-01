MALAPPURAM: Will its newfound image of a correctional force within the Left favour the CPI? With the party state conference all set to begin on Thursday, the constant tussles with the CPM over various issues and whether there will be a change of approach is what would form the crux of discussions.

Even as the CPI leadership continues to maintain a strong stance on various issues, there is a concern within the party that it could cost them dearly during elections. “During one of the Mandalam conferences, none other than a close confidante of state secretary Kanam Rajendran pointed out that the CPM could settle scores at the time of elections. There could be attempts to cut down seats for CPI. Whether the party is prepared to handle the challenge is something to be seen,” pointed out sources.

Factionalism in certain pockets

Though factional feuds within the party have been addressed to a major extent, there are still certain issues in some pockets. The K E Ismail faction is no longer active. But it does have a key role in certain pockets.

Palakkad tops the list, with the issue very much a predicament in a couple of other districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Wayanad. Rebel candidates were even fielded in elections to the district councils against the official panel in some of these districts.

Ministers’ performance

The performance of CPI ministers has been a major point of discussion at party district conferences. These conferences had witnessed severe criticism against the ministers. The state conference is hence sure to have major discussions in this regard. There is a strong feeling within the party that Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan was isolated among the ministers during the Munnar issue. “It was the state leadership’s decision to have new ministers instead of old hands. Therefore any criticism about their performance will be highlighted by those who had missed a ministerial berth,” said a senior leader.

Organisational report

In line with the political resolution by the CPI central leadership, the organisational report may hint at the need for a broad democratic political front. Though there may not be any specific reference, it would be in favour of an alliance with all parties, including the Congress at the national level.

The alliance would be projected as an electoral tactic. There could be oblique references with respect to K M Mani. The attempt would be to defend the party stance and fend off criticism from the CPM.

“The CPI too agrees that the Left Front should be strengthened. Left unity is of prime importance. However while strengthening the Left, focus should be on existing political parties and bringing back those who were once part of the LDF,” sources said.The CPI would also raise the concept that within the LDF, there should not be any discrimination between major and minor parties.

Kanam to continue

Unlike last time, there is no major opposition to Kanam Rajendran as state secretary. However, the question would be whether to continue with the current line of playing the real Left within the Left Front. A section within the CPI has concerns that the approach of alienating the CPM and playing the opposition within the government need to be curtailed to some extent.

The leadership is of the view that the government should follow the Left Front manifesto. Any deviation from the Left manifesto should be rectified without delay. This is what the CPI has been following for some time. There is a section within the party which feels that the leadership should soften its criticism of the government.In the end, the party’s image of a corrective force within the Left Front is bound to get the upper hand. And that is what Kanam Rajendran is banking upon.