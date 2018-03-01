MALAPPURAM: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran has said his party would continue to roll out red carpet to those who leave the CPM. Kanam was addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday ahead of the CPI state conference here on Wednesday. “If the CPI fails to welcome such party members, they will join the BJP. The party will welcome them to avert such an undesirable consequence, Kanam said.

Referring to the recent political speculation over Mani’s LDF entry, Kanam said a decision on the front expansion would be taken only after holding discussions within the front. “No party can take a decision alone. The decision will be taken by the front collectively,” he said.

He said the party has a constant mechanism to monitor functioning of its ministers and correct them. “If any flaw is found, the party will correct them and they will accept the party decision,” he said.Kanam said all arrangements have been made for the 23rd state meet to be held here. On Wednesday, flag post and martyr’s parades were held in Malappuram. A flag rally from Anthikkad martyr’s column and a flag post rally from Pattambi E P Gopalan memorial reached the Koladi Govindankutty Nagar at the Municipal Town Hall here. Besides, 23 rallies also culminated on the town hall premises.

‘No role in Mannarkkad murder’

The CPI has denied role of its workers in the Mannarkkad Safeer murder case. Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, party state secretary Kanam Rajendran said none, who was arrested in the case, has any connection with the party. He said the party is against political killings and if any of the suspect is found to have connection with the party, he would be expelled.