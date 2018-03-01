THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Big talk and little action has become a common character of development projects in the state. Now, the state needs time-bound programmes that can deliver results, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday.The Chief Minister was speaking after presenting the Akshaya-Oorja Awards of Anert.

“The state should explore the possibility of power generation from solar and wind sources. When compared to the demand, power generation in the state is low and needs growth,” Pinarayi said.

Power is essential for the state’s development and, hence, the government is giving importance to the power sector, Pinarayi said.

“Large-scale hydro-electric projects are not practical in the state. Small-scale projects are not being completed in time. The state needs a change. We should be able to produce maximum power. Relying on external sources will not help in the long run,” he said.Power Minister M M Mani, who presided over the function, called for increasing solar power generation. Only 30 per cent of the state’s energy needs are met by state projects.

The Akshaya Oorja award for overall contribution comprising a purse of Rs 1 lakh was presented to R V G Menon. Awards for best industrial units were bagged by Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Ahalya Alternate Energy while Wonderla Holidays and Poovar Island Resort bagged awards for the best commercial establishments.

The best educational institution award was presented to SD College, Alappuzha and Amal Jyothi Engineering College, Kanjirappally. Njeezhoor grama panchayat, Kottayam, claimed the award for the best local self-government.

Mayor V K Prasanth, K Muraleedharan MLA, KSEB chairman N S Pillai, chief electrical inspector V C Anilkumar, EMC director K M Dharesan Unnithan and ANERT programme officer C K Chandrabose attended.