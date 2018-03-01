PALAKKAD: The Kerala Brahmana Sabha has condoled the samadhi of his holiness Jagadguru Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal of Kanchi mutt. He was a great visionary who had undertaken numerous initiatives to start educational institutions and health care centres, the sabha said in a press release. His keen interest to promote Sanskrit and protection of the vedic culture was laudatory. He even set up an insurance scheme to support the priest and purohit mutt.

The guru’s contribution to humanity is worth mentioning. He followed the principles of ‘Vasudhaiva kutumbakam,’ said Kerala Brahmana Sabha state president Karimpuzha Raman and general secretary N V Sivaramakrishnan.The Kerala Brahmana Sabha will observe seven-day mourning by holding special prayers and memorial meets.