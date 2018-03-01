KANNUR: A 42-year-old tribal, who was admitted to the Thalassery General Hospital with respiratory ailments on Tuesday, died around 5 am on Wednesday. The deceased is Raju, of Narimada colony of Peratta, near Koottupuzha.Meanwhile, the relatives of Raju have accused the hospital of medical negligence.

As respiratory issues worsened, Raju had sought treatment at the Iritty Government Hospital on Tuesday morning. As the situation demanded more medical care, he was later sent to the Thalassery General Hospital.“Though he was admitted to the hospital at noon, nobody cared to attend to him till 5 am,” said Raju’s wife Seema.

“Though I pleaded with the nurses on duty to attend to my husband, nobody cared to examine him. It was just before his death that a nurse tried to administer oxygen to him,” she added.Though the death was confirmed at 5 am, the body was lying on the bed at the medical ward for seven hours. Without knowing what to do, Seema was seen crying beside the body with her three-year-old son Ramdev.

After hearing about the incident, Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph rang up Law Minister A K Balan and urged him to take necessary steps. Soon, hospital superintendent Dr Piyush Nambuthirippadu rushed to the spot and made arrangements to send the body to the colony in an ambulance.Dr Piyush said though he had not got any complaints regarding the incident, he had assigned a team led by Deputy Superintendent Dr V K Rajeevan to inquire into the incident.