KOCHI: Miffed over his recent job loss, a former sexton of the St Thomas Church allegedly stabbed a church priest to death in Kurisumudi near Malayattor on Thursday.

Fr Xavier Thelakkad, 52, a Cheranellur native in Kochi was allegedly killed by Johny, a former sexton at the sixth stage of Kurisumala pilgrimage at around 12.

Johny was removed from the post of sexton a few months ago and Fr Xavier, also a practicing advocate, was instrumental in taking disciplinary action against him. He had approached the priest in the past requesting to take him back into the service.

Sources claim that the two were having an argument over the matter and during which Johny allegedly stabbed the priest with a knife. Soon after he stabbed the priest to death, he managed to escape the forest nearby.

The police have intensified a search inside the forest to nab the culprit. The dead body has been kept in Angamali hospital.