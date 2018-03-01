THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition UDF came up with a prudent strategy to not create a ruckus in the Assembly from the start of the day’s session as in the past two days, but resorted to it soon after cashing in on the opportunity to speak out and assert that God’s Own Country has been turned into a ‘land of devils’ and ‘haven for killer gangs’ under the LDF rule.

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan soft-pedalled and took care to not antagonise the Opposition as on the other day while he allowed presenting the notice to move an adjournment motion on the Mannarkad killings of tribal youth Madhu and Youth League activist Zafeer, without any major interventions, despite the government being left on a defensive in the end. The proceedings were cut short and the House was adjourned for the third day in a row.

The CPI also became a target in the Zafeer murder in Mannarkad, for the involvement of the party’s ‘goon’ cadres. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tried to convince the Opposition that none involved in the recent murders including the mob lynching of tribesman Madhu will be spared but in vain. The Chief Minister had stated that Madhu’s murder has shaken the conscience of society.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala quoted from the biblical narrative on the killing of Abel by his brother Cain in the first bloodshed.Ramesh said a scenario of law and order collapse and a standstill in governance are palpable in the state. “The state is being ruled by those who had cultivated killing of opponents as an art,” Ramesh charged.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition had boycotted the question hour, after the Speaker refused to suspend it and allow the plea for a discussion on the murder series. It’s a failure of the Home department M Shamsudeen (IUML) said killings of the tribal youth Madhu and Youth League activist Zafeer in Mannarkad segment have created a lot of unrest and anxiety in his constituency. “The incidents show the failure of the Home Department. Mobs taking over the role of meting out justice is a dangerous trend,” he said. He also demanded action against the forest officers who had allegedly directed the mob into the wild interiors.

The repeated charge of Shamsudeen that the CPI had recruited goons formerly aligned with the CPM are roaming free in the area attracted protest from CPI MLAs. Former minister C Divakaran and Agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar refuted the charge. The Chief Minister chose to not react on that score.

Why is Kanam mum on Zafeer killing? Oppn leader Ramesh asked why CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, who had deplored the Shuhaib murder and speaks loud on every issue, is silent on the killing of Zafeer.

He demanded a judicial probe into Madhu’s murder as local people believed that cops are also involved in it. Ramesh lashed out at Forest Minister K Raju and his ‘insensitivity’ for not even ordering the suspension of forest officers who had hobnobbed with the mob. He said starvation has gripped tribal folk after the community kitchen introduced by the former UDF government in Attapady was shut down.

KC(M) MLAs walk out

Kerala Congress (M) leader K M Mani walked out with his MLAs against government inaction in political killings under the Left rule. While UDF members revived their protests, BJP MLA O Rajagopal also quit the House, blaming the state government’s failure to prevent atrocities against the tribals.