KOCHI: The trial in the infamous actress abduction case will begin at an Ernakulam district sessions court near here on March 14, in which superstar Dileep is one of the 12 accused.

Dileep was arrested after two rounds of questioning on July 10, 2017, for his alleged role in the conspiracy hatched for the abduction of the popular young actress. Dileep's former wife Manju Warrier is one of the witnesses in the case.

Police sources said the police will soon move a petition for trial of the case in the court of a woman presiding officer due to the sensitivities involved.

The actress was allegedly abducted on February 17 last year while she was on way to Kochi from Thrissur.

Pulsar Suni, the prime accused, drove her around for two hours before she was dropped near the home of director-actor Lal.