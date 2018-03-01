THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Separate petitions were filed by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and two RTI activists before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here on Wednesday raising objections to the government’s reported move to withdraw cases against six Left leaders in the 2015 Assembly budget day ruckus.

The government prosecutor, however, did not file a withdrawal petition before the court despite reports that the government has taken a decision to scrap the case.Chennithala and RTI activists Peter Mayaliparambil and M T Thomas filed separate petitions before the court when the case came up for hearing. They have requested the court that they also should be heard before the court finalised a decision on the matter.The RTI activists, in their petition, pointed out that a withdrawal petition would not be in the interest of the public.

An advocate representing BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan also appeared before the court with the same request. Since the government counsel had not filed a withdrawal petition, the court has posted the next hearing on April 21. The accused - present LSG minister K T Jaleel, CPM leaders E P Jayarajan, V Sivankutty, C K Sadasivan and K Kunhahamed and K Ajith of CPI - may have to obtain bail on that day.All the six are accused in connection with the pandemonium in the Assembly on March 13, 2015.