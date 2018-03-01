KANNUR: The special investigation team probing the Shuhaib murder case recovered three swords allegedly used by the assailants from a quarry at Vellapparamba on Wednesday. The quarry is just 3 km away from the crime scene. The police said it will examine the weapons to ascertain whether they were used in the crime.

Earlier, the police had recovered a sword from the place. It was lost from the assailants while they were following Shuhaib on February 12. Akash and Rijin Raj had given a statement in connection with this during their interrogation. Though the police had collected evidence for three days at various places with Akash and Rijin, they could not trace the weapons.On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court had criticised the probe team for its failure to recover the weapons used for committing the crime.