KANNUR: One girl was killed and four others were injured when a van rammed into a crowd of school students walking to a bus stop at around 3.30 pm in Cherupuzha on Thursday.The victim has been identified as Devananda, 12, a Class VII student of St Joseph’s English Medium School.

Devananda

The accident took place when the girls were walking to the bus stop near Cherupuzha Ayyappa temple after writing the examination, which had started on Thursday.According to witnesses, the overspending van rammed into the students who were walking on the pavement.

When locals rushed the injured students to a hospital in Cherupuzha, they were advised to take them to Payyannur. But they were unable to save Devananda’s life.Those who suffered injuries are Arya, Jumana (both from Vayakkara), Alphiya and Aktha (both from Korangadu).

The body of Devananda, daughter of K P Ratheesh and Salini, will be cremated at their house in Peringome. She has a sister, Alakananda, who studies at the same school.