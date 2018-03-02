KOCHI: Air Kerala, the proposed state-promoted airline, could take off finally after years of wait following the Abu Dhabi Aviation’s (ADA) — the largest commercial helicopter operator in West Asia — expression of interest in joining hands with the government in the project, among others.

ADA Academy director Mark J Pierotti recently sent a letter to the government, which made a pro-active response by constituting a six-member committee, with Chief Secretary Paul Antony as chairman.

The committee, also comprising principal secretaries in charge of industries, finance and aviation, Cochin International Airport Ltd MD V J Kurian and Air India ex-chairman V Thulasidas, will examine the ADA proposal’s scope.

The ADA has offered to supply aviation expertise and facilitate lease or purchase of aircraft. The state should give the airline the regional government carrier’s status and preferential terms at all airports, thus enabling the company to get grants and concessions. Other projects in which the ADA wants to partner include helicopter emergency medical services, international aviation academy, tie-up with Kannur International Airport and setting up of an aircraft maintenance engineering base.

An ambitious project put on the backburner

The state government’s Air Kerala airline project was first proposed in 2005. The initial plan was to commence operations in April 2013, but the Centre’s stipulation an Indian airline seeking to operate international air services should first have a fleet of at least 20 aircraft and a five-year experience in operating domestic services put the project on the backburner.