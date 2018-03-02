MALAPPURAM: Terming the BJP a rabid, rightist and pro-corporate party that has been following dangerous fascist policies, CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy stressed on the need to go for state-specific electoral tactics. At a time when a debate on Congress alliance is on within the Left, Reddy pitched for a broad democratic, secular platform against the Sangh Parivar forces. He however made clear that it need not necessarily be an electoral alliance.

Calling for a nation-wide alliance against the Sangh Parivar, the CPI general secretary made it categorically clear the BJP is the prime enemy and a broader platform to fight against the BJP is the need of the hour. Inaugurating the delegates’ session at the CPI state conference at Malappuram on Thursday, Reddy unleashed a scathing attack on the RSS-BJP. The BJP is absolutely fascist in its actions, he added.

He also stressed on the need for Left unity. “By strengthening Left unity, we can mobilise a larger section of the democratic, secular forces in the country. We can thus wage a bigger, stronger and decisive battle against the enemies of the country,” Reddy reminded the Left parties.

Under the BJP Government, minorities are being hunted in the country. There is an urgent need to establish a strong defence against the challenges put forth by the BJP. There is a need for a bigger and stronger force to fight against the BJP.

While putting forth the CPI concept of an alternative democratic secular platform to take on the RSS, Reddy underscored the need for unity among various secular and democratic forces. “Without unity of the Left, you cannot build the broadest secular democratic platform in the country. Our political resolution does not want it to be linked to the elections alone. There is a difference between electoral tactics and fight against fascist forces,” he added.

Referring to the ongoing differences of opinion between Left parties in the country, he said there is no need to exaggerate the same. These will be sorted out through discussions and debates. “Being different parties, there would be differences of opinion. But these will be sorted out through talks. The differences need not be exaggerated. The CPI will certainly continue to express what we feel is right. This is not a question of self respect. It is a question of taking the right decision and a question of correcting the things which ought to be corrected. At the same time, we reiterate the importance of unity of the Communist movement in the country and the unity of the Left parties,” he said. Reddy added that breaking the Left unity will just lead to chaos.

The Sangh Parivar has been attempting to disrupt the communal harmony in Kerala, Reddy alleged. He also took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had attempted to lead a negative campaign against Kerala.