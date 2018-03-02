THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The CBI special court here will pronounce the verdict on the discharge petitions filed by the three main accused in the sensational Sister Abhaya murder case on March 6.

The court completed the hearing proceedings last week. Fr Kottoor, Fr Poothrikkayil and Sr Sephy were the three accused in the case earlier.The prosecution had strongly opposed the arguments presented by all the three accused, stating there was ample evidence to prove their involvement in the case.