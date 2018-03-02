MALAPPURAM:The CPI has said it all. The political report presented on the opening day of the state conference on Thursday made the party’s stance clear on almost all controversial issues.Clearly rejecting the K M Mani proposal, the report criticised the CPM on various issues. In a noticeable development, the organisational report contained a detailed chargesheet against senior leader and former minister K E Ismail for actions unbecoming of a Communist.The bar bribery scandal and solar scam were mentioned in detail while political killings were rejected.

No room for the corrupt

The report pointed out all parties were equal in the LDF and it was the bigger partner’s responsibility to ensure the political front’s smooth running.The report referred to an earlier move to bring the K Karunakaran-led DIC(K) to the LDF while deliberating on the plans to make Kerala Congress (M) a part of the LDF and said the latest plan would affect the front’s image.“The pipedream that the LDF can be expanded by incorporating opportunists and the corrupt will have an adverse effect,” said the report.

The political report also reminded the party of what had happened when attempts were made to find a common candidate who was acceptable also to the PDP in the Ponnani constituency. Efforts were made to unite with Madhani, keeping the minority votes in mind. But our party rejected it and the public opinion was in our favour, the report said. The CPI report also cited the example of the P J Joseph faction of Kerala Congress. When they were part of the LDF, other Left candidates did not get their votes while they managed to garner the Left votes.

Ismail draws flak

The charges against K E Ismail include collection of funds abroad without the party’s knowledge and staying at luxury hotels, against the party line. Reluctance of Ismail to give an explanation was also criticised. The report said actions were unbecoming of the Communist party and its leaders and added travel plans of leaders and fund collection should be in line with party principles.A complaint from coordination committee convener P M Prakash to the control commission is the prime point referred to in the report.

LDF base

The report referred to how the RSP and Janata Dal left the LDF when attempts were made to take over their seats. Imposing one-sided decisions would weaken the political front. At a time when the Left government and CPM are on the defensive over the recent killing of Shuhaib, the CPI has taken up the issue. The report came down heavily on political killings, saying it is affecting the state’s peaceful functioning. Severely criticising political murderers, the CPI picked apart the police too. Role of quotation gangs in killings has been criticised, saying political murders are affecting the government’s image. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac drew flak for his stance on the GST issue, saying it was not in line with the left politics. However, the party report gave good certificate to the CPI ministers, asking them to take criticism into consideration. The report pointed fingers at the government and said the Thomas Chandy controversy left a dent on the government’s image. It raised concerns whether Sangh Parivar forces were increasing their influence in the functioning of the police. The report has criticisms over issues like Maoists killings, failure to ensure impartial functioning of Vigilance and the declaration that Athirappilly hydel project would be implemented. The CPI was forced to make its stance clear when there were deviations from the declared stance of the LDF and Left front in India.

Kottayam conference

The report contained criticism on the Kottayam conference. The way delegates were chosen to the Kottayam state conference and 22nd Party Congress was also questioned. The delegates were selected not in line with the party norms in this regard.