MALAPPURAM: Flags and festoons painted the city red as CPI’s 23rd state conference kicked off here on Thursday. Slogans rented the air when the torch from P Sreedharan Memorial at Manjeri arrived at E Chandrasekharan Nair Nagar by 10.30 am.

Organising committee chairman K P Rajendran received the red volunteers at the ground. The torch was lit up by CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. Veteran leader C A Kurian hoisted the flag. Floral tributes were paid at the martyrs’ column at the conference ground.Ahead of the delegates’ meet, the resolution committee, presidium and minutes committee were elected. CPI state executive member K R Chandramohan led the presidium.

Assistant secretary K Prakash Babu presented the martyrs’ resolution while Sathyan Mokeri presented another resolution paying homage to party leaders, political activists and cultural figures who expired in the past three years. Besides CPI leaders A B Bardan, E Chandrasekharan Nair and Prabodh Panda, former Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro, slain scholar M M Kalburgi and Rohit Vemula, the PhD student of Hyderabad who committed suicide, also found place in the list.