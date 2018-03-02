THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) headed by V S Achuthanandan has expressed concern the LDF Government was sitting on its report which recommends a total overhaul of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).

ARC had submitted a set of proposals which included the formation of a Vigilance Commission modelled on the Central Vigilance Commission. “At a time when the present Vigilance establishment is inviting criticism from the judiciary, the government should take serious note of the Commission’s recommendations,” the ARC said after its 12th meeting on Thursday.

ARC will submit its report on increasing the efficiency of government employees by the end of March. Another report on laws pertaining to welfare schemes will be submitted in April. ARC decided to continue its studies on improving the ombudsman and Lok Ayukta institutions. It also decided to give shape to the guidelines for enabling sustainable development without adversely impacting the environment.

It will hold a workshop as part of studying the activities of government departments. It will soon move to its office at IMG building. Achuthanandan chaired the meeting. Member secretary Sheela Thomas, members C P Nair and Neela Gangadharan attended.

More reports

