KOZHIKODE: A couple of days after issuing a controversial circular directing the students to give their names in Hindi for issuing their graduation certificates in Hindi, the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) has withdrawn the circular and issued a fresh one confirming that the certificates will be issued only in English.

The decision to withdraw the first circular was taken following massive protests from the students. The final year students of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) on Wednesday evening received the official mail assuring the institute will continue to follow the earlier system of issuing the graduation certificates in English.

“We have cancelled our decision to print the certificates in Hindi, apart from English.The authorities have discussed among themselves and finalised the certificates will be issued only in English,” said an officer at the IIMK Director’s office. The Director (in-charge) was unavailable for a comment.

Earlier this week, IIMK authorities had sent an e-mail to PGP 2018 batch students stating they were supposed to submit their full names in Hindi by March 1, in order to receive their graduation certificates printed in Hindi, during the convocation ceremony in April. The mail also stated the students who did not know Hindi could take help from the institution authorities or from their friends.However, the decision did not go down well with the students, especially the non-Hindi speakers.