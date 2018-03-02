KOTTAYAM: In a new twist to the bickering between CPI and Kerala Congress(M) bickering, KC(M) leader and former MLA Stephen George on Thursday levelled serious graft allegations against CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.“Kanam, Forest Minister K Raju and the department’s officers accepted `7 crore as bribe for turning a case in favour of private parties who claimed the ownership of land in Pothampuzha forest,” Stephen told reporters.

He said the party has decided to submit a petition before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking an inquiry into the issue.“The Forest Department is playing hide-and-seek in the Pothampuzha forest issue by not producing original documents before the Kerala High Court. The government lost more than 7,000 acres of forest land due to this,” Stephen alleged.

Stephen also lambasted CPI national secretary Sudhakar Reddy for calling KC(M) supremo K M Mani corrupt and demanded his apology. “Reddy has raised baseless allegations against K M Mani. If he is not ready to apologise, he should be ready to face legal actions,” he said.

“In all its 14 district conferences that concluded recently, CPI only discussed KC(M). This shows it lacks matters or ideologies to discuss. CPI is trying to conceal its corruption by raising baseless charges against Mani. The party’s irrelevant comments always puts the LDF in a spot and prevents it from highlighting its government’s achievements,” he said.

He also alleged CPI levelled the allegations against Mani as it feared for its existence in LDF. “Kanam is saying the present LDF Government is a product of the struggles against Mani. Will the CPI leave this ‘product’ (read alliance) and apologise if the court acquits Mani?” he wondered.On Congress’ win in the Thekkummuri ward bypoll in the Mutholi gram panchayat in Pala, Stephen said the Congress won the bypoll by buying BJP votes.

“In the bypoll, the BJP candidate secured just 40 votes, in comparison to 205 votes last time. Where did the 165 votes go?” he asked.In the Thekkummuri ward bypoll, Congress candidate Jismol George defeated KC(M) candidate Silvi Manoj with a majority of 117 votes. The BJP candidate stood third with 40 votes, while the LDF candidate bagged just 33 votes.

‘They took bribe’

KC(M) leader and former MLA Stephen George alleged Kanam Rajendran, Forest Minister K Raju and department officers accepted D7 crore as bribe for turning a case in favour of private parties who claimed the ownership of land in Pothampuzha forest

He also flayed CPI national secretary Sudhakara Reddy for calling KC(M) supremo K M Mani corrupt and demanded Reddy’s apology for the comment