KANNUR: Challenging Pinarayi Vijayan to submit any proof that he had shot CPM worker Nalpadi Vasu, Congress leader K Sudhakaran lashed out against the Chief Minister, saying he should not speak like a drunkard in the state Assembly.

“When the CM speaks, he should be authoritative. The Assembly is not a place where one can talk nonsense at will,” Sudhakaran said at a press meet here on Thursday.“At the trial, nobody had alleged that I shot Nalpadi Vasu. The shot my gunman took was not aimed at Vasu either. That was an accident. He took the shot to scare the agitating crowd. I slapped him on his face when I found out that a shot had been fired,” said Sudhakaran. “When the LDF government came to power, a private petition was filed by Vasu’s brother. Even in that case, I was not being referred to as the man who shot Vasu,” he said.

“If Pinarayi can prove his allegations he made in the Assembly, I am ready to do anything he asks,” he said. “Pinarayi is the man who carries a gun and bullets with him. We all know that. The people of Kannur know how ruthless this man is,” he said.