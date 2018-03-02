KOCHI:The Kerala High Court on Thursday restrained the United Nurses Association (UNA) and its members from going ahead with the proposed indefinite strike from March 5.The court issued the interim order on a petition filed by the Association of Healthcare Providers (India), Kerala Chapter, seeking a directive to invoke powers under the Kerala Essential Services Maintenance Act (KESMA) to ensure the indefinite statewide strike announced by the nurses will not affect the healthcare sector.

The petitioner said the nurses association claiming to represent nurses working in different private hospitals had been clamouring for revision of wages of nurses.In fact, the process of revision of minimum wages was taking place at the government level. The government had already published a preliminary notification on the revision of minimum wages for comment.

Even before the process had reached finality, the association had announced their members would launch an indefinite statewide strike from March 5. If they went on the indefinite strike, it would have a significant impact on the healthcare services in the state. It would result in the closure of emergency rooms, operation theatres, intensive care units, dialysis units, critical care units of many hospitals. The private health sector provided for more than 75 percent of healthcare delivered in the state. Therefore, the proposed strike was illegal.

The petitioner said healthcare services had already been declared as essential service as defined under Kerala Essential Services Maintenance Act through a notification in 1993.The petitioner sought a directive to the state government to initiate action under the provision under KESMA to prohibit the indefinite strike proposed by the association.