KOCHI: There will be no film shows across the state’s cinema halls on Friday with the Kerala Film Chamber declaring solidarity with film producers in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, who have been on strike from Friday demanding reduction in levy imposed by the Digital Service Providers (DSPs) for southern language movies.

“The producers, exhibitors and distributors in the state under the banner of Kerala Film Chamber are going on a token one-day strike on Friday,” said Ziyad Kokker, president of the Kerala Film Distributors Association.Asked if the multiplexes would screen movies on Friday, Kokker said the film distributors had asked them not to exhibit films, and it was likely they would adhere to the request.

“But, you can’t say with any finality whether all the multiplexes will stop screening the films tomorrow (Friday),” he told Express.While cinema halls in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will stop screening films indefinitely demanding reduction of a levy charged by DSPs, in Tamil Nadu, producers are on a strike from March 2 and will not release any new films.