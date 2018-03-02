KOZHIKODE: The Kerala Police are all set to conduct a recruitment drive to select police officers for a social media cell aimed at strengthening its presence on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Pinterest and Instagram.

DGP Loknath Behera has come out with a set of guidelines to be followed for selecting police officers from the department to the social media cell. Thiruvananthapuram Range Inspector General Manoj Abraham has been entrusted with the task of screening the applications.

The state police department is planning to use online visibility to draw ground-level information on crimes, disseminate awareness on traffic rules and crime prevention tips and also boost the image of the police. Applications are invited from police personnel, who have a penchant for social media and have language skills in English and Malayalam. By focussing on social media, the department aims to look beyond the normal department-wide procedures and focus on connecting with people.

“The platform will enable the police to interact with people and help them submit suggestions and concerns. It will also act as a platform to allow residents to specifically let us know what their concerns are and what their problems are,” said a senior police officer.

As per the guidelines for the applicants, officers of any rank can apply for the post in the social media cell. He or she should be familiar with the rules and laws pertaining to the police department. The applications, along with a detailed resume, should be sent to the office of the Thiruvananthapuram Range IG before February 28.