KOCHI:A church priest was stabbed to death by a sexton at St Thomas Church in Kurishumudi near Malayattoor on the outskirts of Ernakulam district on Thursday. The deceased is Fr Xavier Thelakkad, 52, a native of Cheranalloor, near Thottuva, Kalady. The accused, Johny Vattekadan, who was suspended from the post of sexton a few months ago, reportedly fled to nearby forest after committing the crime. The police have intensified search to nab him.

The incident took place at the Sixth Station of Kurishumudi around noon. The two allegedly had an argument over Johny’s suspension during which he allegedly stabbed the priest with a knife on his leg leaving him bleeding profusely. He was rushed to a nearby medical centre and later to a hospital in Angamaly, but was declared brought dead.

The murder of a priest on the way to the pilgrim centre on Thursday has left the parishioners shocked and in dilemma on the seemingly poor moral example demonstrated by the suspected sexton, that too in the holy month when thousands of devotees trudge through the meandering alleys of Kurishumudi, spreading the message of forgiveness, as part of the annual Malayattoor pilgrimage.

Though the murder was the culmination of an argument, the incident has shocked the pilgrim centre. The exact details of the cause of their altercation are yet to be known. It is suspected sexton Johny was having a feud with Fr Xavier Thelakkad, who suspended him for his misconduct and chastised him several times for his addiction to alcohol, said the parishioners. The priest, a disciplinarian, was a sensitive and kind man and was concerned about doing the right things for his parish, the parishioners said.

Though the murder has acted as a dampener at the holy centre, the pilgrimage will be held as usual, church representatives said. Though the main feasts of the Malayattoor parish church fall on the first Sunday after Easter, many pilgrims undertake the arduous trekking through the hilly terrain, carrying the holy cross on their shoulders, on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

‘Against Christian values’

Archbishop of Verapoly Joseph Kalathiparampil has expressed condolences over the murder of the priest at Malayattoor. “The news about the murder of Fr Xavier Thelakkadu is heartbreaking. The murder triggered by personal grudge is against Christian and human values,” he said.

Murder was in retaliation: Cops

Kochi: The priest had asked Johny, who was suspended a few weeks ago for misconduct, to come to the church on Thursday for talks, said Fr Paul Karedan, PRO, Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly. Since Fr Xavier Thelakkad was instrumental in taking disciplinary action against Johny, the police suspect the murder was in retaliation to that. The body is kept at the Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly, after post-mortem at the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital. The body will be placed at St Thomas Church, Malayattoor, from 10 am to 8 pm on Friday for the public to pay homage after which it will be taken to his house. The funeral will be held at 10 am on Saturday.