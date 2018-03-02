Locals and cops try to shift a car that caught fire after colliding with a bike at Kannukalipalam on Thursday. A 32-year-old was hurt in the mishap | Express

ALAPPUZHA: Three members of a family, including a six-year-old boy, were killed in a road mishap in the district on Thursday.The deceased are Rajamma, 65, of Vallikkethu Parambil, Kaalathu ward, Aryad near Alappuzha, her son Rajiv, 36, and grandson Midhun, 6. The incident took place at Kuttitheruvu in Kayamkulam in the morning.

A tipper lorry rear-ended the two-wheeler carrying the trio. Rajamma and Midhun fell off the vehicle and were run over by the lorry, said the Kayamkulam police. Rajiv suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital where he breathed his last.

Youth injured

In another incident, a 32-year-old suffered serious injuries in an accident at Kannukalipalam near Karuvatta around noon.Unaise, son of Ashraf of Vannilappilly, Pallippad was injured when a car tried to overtake another four-wheeler on the bridge.The car hit Unaise’s motorcycle and the two vehicles caught fire.

Unaise was admitted to the Vandanam Medical College with serious injuries and was shifted to a private hospital at Nettoor in Ernakulam, the Highway Police said.The two-wheeler was completely gutted in the fire. The car was partially damaged.