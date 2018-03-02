THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:P K Kesavan is the new Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force. The 1986 batch IFS officer belongs to Thamarassery, Kozhikode.He started his career as Assistant Forest Conservator in Nilambur. He has since served as DFO in Nilambur and Thiruvananthapuram, Forest Conservator in Palakkad and Kozhikode, Social Forestry Conservator in Ernakulam and Additional Chief Forest Conservator in the vigilance wing and northern region.

Prior to being selected to the top post in the Forest Department, he was serving as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Forest Land and Resources).He has also served as programme director for horticulture development and MD of the Bakel Resort Development Corporation and Tourism Resorts Development Corporation. Other assignments include special officer of the Kannur Airport and faculty member of the State Forest Service Academy in Coimbatore.

He also served as director in the Ministries of Panchayati Raj, Power and Civil Aviation. He did his masters in horticulture from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, and in Agribusiness Management from the London University.