MALAPPURAM: Driven by the theory that politics means service, the CPI is planning a slew of social outreach programmes, which includes training palliative care and rescue volunteers. As per plan, the CPI’s people service corps will be strengthened in a manner that ensures better social outreach. Besides, a new venture will be formed in the name of former secretary, the late C K Chandrappan.

The new initiatives, perceived as the need of the hour, is aimed at strengthening the party’s base among the public. Besides, the party is also looking to ensure better social outreach by extending a helping hand to people in need. “Efforts are on to fulfil the dreams of our great leader C K Chandrappan,” said CPI assistant secretary K Prakash Babu.

The plan is to set up a group of volunteers, who will be given training in carrying out relief and charity activities. Besides, a team, which is always ready to intervene in an emergency, will be set up in every Assembly constituency. The team members will be selected from red volunteers based on physical ability and willingness. Presently, the party has more than 30,000 volunteers in the state. Ahead of the party congress, which is to be held in Kollam, more volunteers will be enrolled, sources said. Deliberations over the new initiative will be held during the ongoing state conference, while the initiative is expected to be launched after the party congress.