KANNUR:Two more CPM workers were arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of Youth Congress leader S L Shuhaib. K Rajath, 24, of Therur, Palayode and K Sanjay, 22, of Edayannur were arrested by the SIT team led by Iritty DySP Prajeesh Thottathil and Mattannur CI A V John on Thursday.There are unconfirmed reports that one more person was taken into custody in connection with the murder.So far, eight persons have been arrested in the case.

Sanjay was arrested for hiding the weapons used to attack Shuhaib, and Rajath was held for passing the information that Shuhaib was having tea at a wayside shop in Therur.The six men who were arrested earlier are Akash Thillankeri, 24; Rijin Raj, 23; Anwar Sadath, 24; K Akhil, 24; T K Ashkar, 25; and Jithin, 23.

Of the five persons who were directly involved in the attack, four were nabbed by the police and four others were arrested for their involvement in hatching the conspiracy and helping the assailants in the murder.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified their search for the Muzhakkunnu native involved in the murder. Amid reports that he will surrender before a court on Thursday, the police tightened security at all courts in the district.The police have also seized the cars used in the murder. A Wagon R and an Alto are being examined by experts.

Two ice-cream bombs, a steel bomb recovered

The police on Thursday recovered three bombs which the arrested persons had left at two places. The information regarding the bombs was obained on questioning the arrested duo. Two ice cream bombs were seized from near the crusher at Vellapparamba near Mattannur and one steel bomb was seized from a vacant compound at Palayode-Vellapparamba Road.